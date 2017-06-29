'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Darlene Ready to Wave the White Flag?

Darlene's (Carly Chaikin) world is going to change big time in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot." Will she remain loyal to Elliot (Rami Malek) and the cause, or is she ready to wave the white flag?

In a recent panel for the show's FYC event held at Los Angeles' Create Nightclub, Chaikin hinted that her character will undergo a huge change in the new installment.

Last season, Darlene felt trapped as Dominique (Grace Gummer) and the FBI zeroed in on her. They both knew that it was only a matter of time before the entire truth about the 5/9 attack would be revealed. Dom had Darlene under her thumbs and is willing to play along until the other tells her the names of her co-conspirators. The show's fans are now waiting with baited breaths to see if Darlene will fold under the pressure or not.

"Season 1 was about plot, Season 2 was about character, and Season 3 is both. For Season 2, Sam told me Darlene is very militant. In Season 3, Darlene is changing and I have to learn how to change with her," Chaikin teased during the panel.

The change that the actress may be talking about is Darlene's mindset on the continuing attack against E Corp. Fsociety has basically disbanded. The members are all fleeing for their lives. Elliot appeared to be safe until Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) showed up and told him the Dark Army's plans. Between the FBI and the mysterious organization, Darlene and the others seem to be small fish in a vast ocean.

Meanwhile, Edward (Christian Slater) will not let Elliot be cast aside that easily. Spoilers indicate that he will come back strong and will push the young hacker to fight and take his place as the "savior" in the unfair society.

Edward has not, in any way, given up on making Elliot recognize his potential. He is expected to become more volatile than ever. Soon, viewers will see exactly what Edward thinks of Elliot's encounter with Tyrell. Once Angela's (Portia Doubleday) part in the abduction is revealed, there is no way Elliot's imaginary father will let the blonde back in his life.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.