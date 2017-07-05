'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Darlene to Join the Dark Army?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Darlene is changing in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

Darlene (Carly Chaikin) may change her tune in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot." Is there a chance she will join the Dark Army soon?

Chaiken recently revealed during the Los Angeles panel for the show's FYC event that there would be huge changes happening to her character. According to her, one of the challenges for the new installment was showing the deviations in Darlene's personality. Elliot's (Rami Malek) sister is definitely feeling the pressure of being hunted. FBI agent Dominique (Grace Gummer) is very close to capturing her. As much as Darlene wants to stay loyal to Elliot and the fsociety, she may end up crumbling to save herself.

"Season 1 was about plot, Season 2 was about character, and Season 3 is both. For Season 2, Sam told me Darlene is very militant. In Season 3, Darlene is changing and I have to learn how to change with her," Chaikin teased in the panel.

It is possible that Darlene may end up betraying her group and finding a bigger protector to avoid being imprisoned. Angela (Portia Doubleday) has already joined the Dark Army, as well as Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom). What are the odds that Darlene will find herself changing lanes and becoming part of the organization she has vowed to hate?

Meanwhile, Elliot has already turned down the offer to work with the Dark Army. Tyrell then had no choice but to shoot him. And while it is speculated that Elliot will not die, his experience will make him more determined to stop phase two of the attack against E Corp.

Spoilers also revealed the return of Edward (Christian Slater), who will once again try to convince Elliot to take his place as the society's frontrunner. Slater has mentioned that his character would be more zealous than ever, and Edward wants Elliot to fight and stop procrastinating.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.