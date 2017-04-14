'Mr. Robot' Season 3: Dom Meets New Work Partner

Dominique DiPierro (Grace Gummer) is getting a new partner in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotDom has a new partner in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

According to Deadline, the showrunners have tapped actor Rizwan Manji to play the FBI agent's colleague as they investigate the 5/9 hack. Last installment, Dom was unstoppable as she looked for information about the infamous cyber crime that took down E Corp. She had Darlene (Carly Chaikin) by the neck, something that the latter had trouble processing until the very end.

Dom's plan to neatly capture Elliot's (Rami Malek) sister in her trap was flawless. In a September interview with Variety, series creator Sam Esmail talked about the impending collision between the two characters when Darlene attempts to fight back. Now that Dom has a new partner to work with, viewers can expect that the fight between the fsociety and the FBI will continue to escalate.

"The one thing about this season is that everybody has been spread out, struggling to get their lives back in order. The one thing that we're going to see a lot more in season three is some of these storylines colliding. And what that collision is going to look like. We started to see that in those scenes between Carly and Grace. That's when fireworks happen. Because they're both these amazing actors at the top of their game. I love shooting those scenes," Esmail told Variety.

Meanwhile, a number of fans are eager to learn what happened after Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) shot Elliot in the chest. The hacker previously refused to take part in the second phase of the attack against E Corp. Elliot lost consciousness and his wound looked serious. It seems improbable that the main character will die so early on in the story, so it is safe to assume that Tyrell will let Elliot live. The question is, what will the hacker do to Tyrell once he comes around?

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on USA Network.