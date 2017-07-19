'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: E Corp Strikes Back

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Price has a plan in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

E Corp and its nefarious CEO, Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer), will not go down without a fight in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Although the Dark Army seemed to be the one in control at the end of the show's previous installment, viewers still cannot assume that E Corp has given up on its fight to return strong after the 5/9 hack. The multinational conglomerate still has Price, and he will do everything to bring back his employer's former glory.

In a September interview with Vulture, Cristofer hinted that his character was more than a match against Whiterose (B.D. Wong), the Dark Army's mysterious operative.

"You have Whiterose, who is the ultimate anal character — with his ticking watch — and then you have Phillip, who is the ultimate flexible, versatile guy. Suddenly, Phillip expresses to Whiterose the difference between the two of them. He is a mercenary, and whatever he has to do, he will do, and then there is this personal thing, which still is a question and unexplained: 'I would rather lose myself then see you win.' There is a lot more personal going on between them than we know right now," Cristofer said.

While the Dark Army is getting ready to launch phase two of their attack, the E Corp people must be planning their own contingency plan. There is no way the company will let another attack like 5/9 happen. E Corp may be at the bottom rung of the ladder right now, but it may still have the power to pick itself up and fight against the enemies. Price and his cronies will have to be very careful, as the Dark Army is determined to erase E Corp from existence. Spoilers indicate the group wants to recruit Elliot (Rami Malek) on its side. Edward (Christian Slater) may even convince his son to bite the offer and finish what he has started.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.