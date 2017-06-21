'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Edward Tells Elliot to Drop Angela

Edward (Christian Slater) will have no trouble sharing his thoughts about Angela (Portia Doubleday) to Elliot (Rami Malek) in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotEdward wants Elliot to act in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

According to spoilers, Elliot's imaginary father will be back, more dangerous and persuasive than ever, in the new installment. Edward will continue to influence the hacker's mind, urging him to take his place as the protector of the deprived.

Slater has hinted that his character is in by no means finished with his litany that Elliot is the leader of the revolution. As soon as the hacker is out there, Edward will also be free. The many times when Elliot refused to be involved again in the grand plan against the E Corp grates on Edward's nerves. He wants out and the only way he can accomplish that is to make Elliot act.

In last season's finale, Elliot was abducted by Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom). The latter told him the second phase of the attack against E Corp was ready for take off. When the hacker refused to be part of the mission, Tyrell shot him. Viewers were then shocked when it was revealed that Angela had also joined the Dark Army.

Once Elliot gains consciousness and discovers Angela's part in his unfortunate fate, he will start to question why his friend of many years did what she did. Edward will likely share his thoughts on the issue. He may tell Elliot to ditch the blonde and find a more trustworthy companion.

In an interview with E! News, Malek teased on what to expect with season 3.

"Season two, what season two did is it opened all of these...questions is a good phrase to use, but it became so intricate that we can now go to all these places with the audience having them understand exactly who everyone is and we can now be even more detailed in answering these questions. The pace of season three really pays back laying out all of that information in two because we really fly through this third season and it is electric," Malek said.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.