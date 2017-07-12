'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Edward Wants Elliot to Join the Dark Army?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Edward has a plan in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

Edward (Christian Slater) may be the one person who can push Elliot (Rami Malek) to join the Dark Army in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

According to spoilers, Elliot's imaginary father certainly wants to continue their revenge on E Corp by destroying its physical databases and creating a domino effect on the world economy. Edward is far from being done with his mission to make the rich rue the days they let the proletariat suffer while they were all cozy in their mansions. He is expected to force Elliot once again to take his place as the hero of society, something that the young hacker does not seem to want.

It remains unclear what Edward's stand will be once he learns that the Dark Army wants Elliot to join them. Technically, both parties want the same thing – the complete destruction of E Corp. The second phase of the organization's attack was about to be launched when Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) abducted Elliot and showed him the Dark Army's plans. Edward may surprise his son by urging him to join the group so that he can take advantage of its power for his personal gain.

Slater told the Los Angeles Times that his character will do everything to force Elliot to act. As long as the hacker defies Edward's orders, the latter cannot do anything. Edward knows this, hence they always fight. In season 3, he is expected to take the lead and make sure Elliot listens to his commands.

"Going from Season 1 to Season 2, my interpretation is that Mr. Robot is really very angry and upset. Elliot does everything he can to control and manage that part of him, much to the chagrin and anger of Mr. Robot. Inevitably, it becomes an antagonistic relationship. I want Elliot to be the leader he was meant to be and to take charge and lead this revolution, and he's doing everything he possibly can to keep himself locked up and put away. When he's locked up, the same thing's happening to me," Slater told the LA Times.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.