'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Edward Will Be Back With a Vengeance

Edward (Christian Slater) will be back, stronger and more destructive than ever, in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Slater teased about what viewers could expect in the new installment. According to him, season 3 would be more frenetic, full of chaotic energy. He revealed that they had already received some of the scripts and he continues to be flabbergasted with the events that would take place in the new episodes.

Slater also hinted that Elliot (Rami Malek) would face more danger. As for Edward, the actor said that his character and the hacker would resume their battle for dominance.

"Going from Season 1 to Season 2, my interpretation is that Mr. Robot is really very angry and upset. Elliot does everything he can to control and manage that part of him, much to the chagrin and anger of Mr. Robot. Inevitably, it becomes an antagonistic relationship. I want Elliot to be the leader he was meant to be and to take charge and lead this revolution, and he's doing everything he possibly can to keep himself locked up and put away. When he's locked up, the same thing's happening to me," Slater told the LA Times.

As Elliot attempts to overcome all the challenges coming his way, he needs his family's support. While Edward, being the imaginary antagonist that he is, will continue to terrorize him, spoilers predict that Elliot will find himself leaning on Darlene (Carly Chaikin). After all, they only have each other. Angela (Portia Doubleday), their longtime friend, has already left them. She joined the Dark Army together with Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom).

At the moment, Elliot is still unaware of Angela's betrayal. Viewers can expect him to be upset once he realizes that she is no longer on his side.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.