'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Elliot Demands Explanation From Angela Over Betrayal

Elliot (Rami Malek) will discover the truth about Angela's (Portia Doubleday) betrayal in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot." How will he react once he learns that his dearest friend is now the enemy?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotAngela's true intention will be revealed in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

One of the expected storylines to look forward to in the new installment is how Angela became part of the Dark Army. Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer) and Whiterose (B.D. Wong) must have done something to make her jump on the bandwagon and betray her loved ones. Angela has been known to be extremely loyal to Elliot and sometimes to Darlene (Carly Chaikin). They have been friends since childhood, and though there have been times when they fight, they always make up at the end.

Series creator Sam Esmail previously revealed in an interview that Doubleday's character would take the spotlight in season 4.

"Angela, to me, is one of the more fascinating characters. What's great about her character is that there's an elasticity to her motivations. You think she's going one way, and then you realize she's actually going another. ... This just doubles it down for us. Now she's part of this group we never would have expected. She's shifted once again. But is this an alliance with Elliot, or is it against Elliot, one of her oldest childhood friends?" Esmail teased, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, the third season of the series still has no release date yet. As per Mobile & Apps, Esmail must be busy with the editing that he was unable to attend the last Comic Con. He previously revealed that they would continue the existing plot with Elliot as he continues to battle with mental disorder. The hacker will still not be able to escape his hallucinations, especially the ones with Edward (Christian Slater). Elliot's relationship with Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) will also be explored further.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2017.