'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Elliot Learns About Angela's Dark Secret

Angela's (Portia Doubleday) dark secrets will be revealed one by one in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

The new season of the USA series is expected to expose Angela's reasons for betraying Elliot (Rami Malek). During the final minutes of the last installment, she was seen talking to Whiterose (B.D. Wong), the mysterious Chinese transgender woman who works for the Dark Army. Soon after, it was revealed that she has joined the group alongside Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom). Their mission is to convince Elliot to support the second phase of the attack against the E Corp.

Series creator Sam Esmail previously hinted that Angela agreed to work with Whiterose because of her connection to the Washington Township plant. Esmail said that the storyline is one of the threads to be explored in season 3. Angela obviously cares so much about the plant that she was willing to turn her back on her oldest friend. It must be something she could not reveal even to Elliot, who has been with her since they were kids. Still, the hacker is bound to discover her secret sooner or later.

"I think the one big one will be 'What happened to Angela? Has she really been flipped? Or is she now playing some other motivation?' ... I know that people sometimes get frustrated that we leave Angela's motivations in the dark, but I think that's what adds to the intrigue of her. That's why I'm so continually fascinated by her character: You can't quite nail her down to which side she's playing. It feels like she's always playing both sides," Esmail said.

Meanwhile, the newest teaser in the show's official Facebook account features the FBI agent, Dom (Grace Gummer). In the clip, she is lying on her bed, asking an artificial intelligence named Alexa about the end of the world. The AI gives her a scientific explanation on what may happen. The video's caption reads: "We didn't want to end the world. We wanted to change it," pertaining to the mission of Elliot and the fsociety.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2017.