'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Elliot Seeks Darlene's Advice Regarding Angela's Betrayal

Siblings Darlene (Carly Chaikin) and Elliot (Rami Malek) will have each other's back in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Now that their childhood friend has betrayed them, Darlene and Elliot only have each other as they face possible capture from the FBI and the looming threat that is the Dark Army.

When the hacker eventually gains consciousness after getting shot by Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom), he will discover that Angela has also joined the mysterious organization. He will likely contact his sister and reveal what he has learned.

Darlene will probably be surprised with Angela's actions. She knows Angela loves Elliot. The blonde was even willing to sacrifice herself to keep her friend safe in the past.

Series creator Sam Esmail also made it clear in a September interview with Variety that the blonde's feelings have not changed one bit, regardless of her decision to ally herself with the enemy.

"One hundred percent. I don't think that will ever change. That's one thing, as much as the plot machinations can always be a little overwhelming, we always try to ground everything in real human emotions and relationships and connections. Because ultimately this is a show about a bunch of lonely people struggling to connect, and when they do, that should feel very real and very grounded and one of the connections that's always been very pure and genuine. From the start it has always been that connection between Angela and Elliot," Esmail said.

Angela's motives for joining the Dark Army remain a mystery. It seemed inconceivable, considering that she was putting Elliot's life in danger.

Recently, an interesting theory surfaced about Angela's character. According to speculations, it is possible Angela is actually one of Elliot's alter egos. She allegedly represents the hacker's resolve to avenge what happened to his mother in the Washington Township disaster. The assumption states that Angela also died in the incident, together with her own mother.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on USA Network.