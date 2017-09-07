'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Phillip Price's Secret Identity To Be Revealed

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Price's true motives will be revealed in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Phillip Price's (Michael Cristofer) double agent role will be exposed in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Entertainment Weekly reported that the new installment will likely dwell on the E Corp CEO's secret connection to the hack that took down his own company. The 5/9 attack on E Corp would allegedly not succeed without Price's approval. This was heavily suggested in the last season, even though he tried to make it look like he was concerned with his firm's downfall. Speculations are rife that Price is actually connected to the Dark Army and that he and Whiterose (B.D. Wong) are allies.

Meanwhile, Elliot (Rami Malek) will have to put his foot down and stop his anarchic alter ego, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) from doing more damage. It was Mr. Robot who conspired with Tyrell (Martin Wallström) to continue with phase two of the attack against E Corp. When it became apparent that Elliot did not want to be part of the cause, he let him be shot. Spoilers reveal, though, that Elliot's wound will not be that serious. Still, his injury will be enough to prevent him from becoming a threat to Mr. Robot's mission. They cannot afford to have an ignorant hacker destroy their grand plans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 3 will see the continuation of Elliot and Mr. Robot's tug of war for dominance. Eventually, the hacker will have to decide which of his personalities should win. Mr. Robot is convinced that anarchy is the only way for them to survive, while Elliot's innate goodness is stopping him from agreeing with anything the other side is insisting. Mr. Robot, however, is strong. Speculations indicate that it is only a matter of time until he wins over Elliot and finishes what he started.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will air Oct. 11 on USA Network.