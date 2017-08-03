'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Tyrell's Dark Secrets To Be Exposed

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Tyrell will take the spotlight in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

Former E Corp employee Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallström) will return with a bang in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Series creator Sam Esmail recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Tyrell will be back "in a big way" and that most of his backstory would be exposed in the new installment. There were a lot of loopholes in Tyrell's story when he disclosed the truth to Elliot (Rami Malek) in last season's finale. He suddenly appeared and kidnapped the hacker, informing him that the second phase of the attack on E Corp has started. When he did not get the desired answer from Elliot, Tyrell shot him in the chest.

"With Tyrell, we really don't know much about his whereabouts or what happened to him. There's a lot of that circular storytelling that we really delve into with his character this season," Esmail told EW.

Fans are curious to know if Elliot will indeed join the Dark Army in its quest to erase E Corp's existence from the planet. The promo photo released seems to hint that he will. In the image, Elliot is shown standing in a room full of hackers. Esmail said that season 3 would see the hacker "bounce back" and go after those who have been using him. Elliot's weak phase appears to be finished as he finally gets the courage to fight for what he believes in without worrying about the consequences.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season will also reveal the whereabouts of Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer) as he leads E Corp in a big rally. He is expected to go head-to-head with Whiterose (B.D. Wong), the mysterious Dark Army operative. Although close to a total breakdown, there is still fire burning in the pits of E Corp's crumbling foundation. With Price as their leader, they will try to fight back against the powerful group.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.