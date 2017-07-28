'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Whiterose-Philip Price Battle of Wits to Continue

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Price and Whiterose will face off in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

Whiterose (B.D. Wong) and Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer) will have round two of their psychological battle in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Spoilers indicate that E Corp and its cunning CEO will have one last attempt to topple their enemy before waving the white flag. It looks like the Dark Army will have to prepare for the moment the conglomerate strikes back and fight.

As shown in last season's finale, the second phase of the attack on E Corp is all set and ready for takeoff, and Whiterose and his cronies cannot wait to finally erase the enemy's existence.

Cristofer previously hinted that his character would not go down without a fight in season 3. He said Price was more than enough match to the Chinese operative.

"You have Whiterose, who is the ultimate anal character — with his ticking watch — and then you have Phillip, who is the ultimate flexible, versatile guy. Suddenly, Phillip expresses to Whiterose the difference between the two of them. He is a mercenary, and whatever he has to do, he will do, and then there is this personal thing, which still is a question and unexplained: 'I would rather lose myself then see you win.' There is a lot more personal going on between them than we know right now," Cristofer said in an interview with Vulture that was held last September.

Meanwhile, new spoilers reveal that Price's bark is worse than his bite. According to TV Guide, the E Corp CEO is actually not the real threat in season 3. The website also reports that not everyone will come out of the show alive in the new installment. Whoever will end up dying in the second phase of the attack on E Corp, viewers are expecting that it will not be Elliot (Rami Malek) and definitely not his imaginary father, Edward (Christian Slater). The hacker is being forced to join the revolution, but for some reason, he does not wish to. Will Elliot eventually make up his mind and choose sides?

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on the USA Network.