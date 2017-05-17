'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Whiterose Reminds Angela Why She Changed Lanes

Whiterose (B.D. Wong) will have no trouble putting Angela (Portia Doubleday) in her place in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Sam Esmail hinted that the Chinese woman's hold on Angela is tighter than what viewers expect it to be.

Certainly, many were surprised when it was revealed that the blonde had joined the Dark Army during the last finale. Prior to that, Angela was also seen in a serious conversation with Whiterose but the content of their talk remains a mystery, however. Esmail revealed that it has something to do with the Washington Township plant. In those 28 minutes she spoke to the Dark Army leader, Angela's world turned upside down. She was even willing to betray her oldest friend.

"What is going on in that plant? Why does she care so much about it? Also, what did she tell Angela to convince her of that? Obviously — and I'll say this right now, on the record — those questions will be answered in due time. Not every episode can answer every question, but those are the big, overarching mysteries of the show. The White Rose and plant of it all is something that harkens back to the beginning of the series. I think it will always be looming throughout the series and as we go into the next season," Esmail teased.

Angela certainly has a lot to explain, especially when Elliot (Rami Malek) discovers the truth. She was the one Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) spoke to after he shot Elliot in the chest.

Although Angela values her friendship with the hacker, Whiterose has her by the neck. Spoilers report that the Chinese woman will play a bigger role in season 3. Viewers will likely get to see her monitoring Angela and keeping her in check. The Dark Army cannot afford to have a snitch in its ranks.

Meanwhile, the installment will also see the FBI's intensified manhunt for the members of the fsociety. Speculations claim that Agent Dom (Grace Gummer) is close to tracking down Elliot. She already has Darlene (Carly Chaikin), Mobley (Azhar Khan) and Trenton (Sunita Mani) on a tight leash.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on USA Network.