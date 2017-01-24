'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Edward Lose His Hold on Elliot?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Krista (Gloria Reuben) will be back to help Elliot (Rami Malek) fight his inner demons in the next season of "Mr. Robot." Will she be able to banish Edward (Christian Slater) from her patient's head?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotElliot's mental problems continues in the new season of "Mr. Robot."

According to Movie Pilot, a leaked script for the new installment reveals that Elliot will continue seeing his psychologist. The scene in the script shows the hacker in Krista's office where she is asking him what about society disappoints him. Elliot easily answers that it is the election of Trump.

In the previous installment, Elliot frequently visited Krista. He likes her and talking to her somehow eased the unexplained throbbing of his head. Season 3 is expected to see Elliot's continued suffering because of his hallucinations. He has yet to succeed in overthrowing Edward, as his imaginary father will still be in control.

Edward has already demonstrated that he is a force to reckon with. He can do whatever he wants to Elliot. He even made Elliot think that he killed Tyrell (Martin Wallström), when the ex-employee of E Corp was alive and well.

Series creator Sam Esmail previously talked about Edward's evolution in the series. According to him, the one word he could associate with the new season is "disintegration." He said that every installment shows a pattern of Elliot's state of mind. At the midst of it all is Edward, who is determined to survive no matter what happens.

"[Each season has] a different stage of (Elliot's) disorder. The (Christian Slater's) Mr. Robot character has to reflect what stage Elliot is in, and how to handle that disorder. The second season was about the battle. Elliot didn't want to have Mr. Robot in his existence anymore and that made Mr. Robot this F****** a******. The thing is we never play delusion. Christian (Slater) plays a human with relatable emotion – the fight for existence and survival; he wants to live as much as Elliot. He plays a person," Esmail said, according to Deadline.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2017.