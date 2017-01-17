'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Elliot Forgive Tyrell for Putting His Life in Danger?

Elliot (Rami Malek) will not easily forgive Tyrell (Martin Wallström) for shooting him in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot." How will the former employee of E Corp feel once Elliot pushes him away?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Elliot (Rami Malek) cannot trust anyone in the new season of "Mr. Robot."

The last installment of the USA series ended with a shocker. Tyrell was alive and he was eager to show Elliot phase two of the plan to take down E Corp. The hacker thought the other man was part of his hallucinations until Tyrell shot him in the chest. Elliot told him that he was out and that he wanted nothing to do with the heist. With tears in his eyes, Tyrell pulled the trigger, just like he promised Angela (Portia Doubleday).

Series creator Sam Esmail previously told Variety that Tyrell loved Elliot and he did not want to harm him. The move was inevitable and he must face the consequences of it in the end.

"When Tyrell shot him, he didn't want to shoot him. He felt like this was a partnership that was on the verge of victory that they were going to complete this Stage Two. And Elliot was going back on it. When he shot him, he was literally in tears. That conversation when he tells Angela that he loves him, it's true. From Tyrell's perspective, he really does loves this person. He feels that he gives him the fulfillment that he's always been looking for in his life," Esmail said.

Aside from Tyrell, another one in Elliot's hate list in season 3 is Angela, his best friend for many years. She was revealed to be secretly working for the Dark Army. As per recent spoilers, Angela's motive for joining Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer) and Whiterose (B.D. Wong) is unclear.

In the past, her loyalty to Elliot and his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) was unblemished. When Elliot was shot, she told Tyrell that her face must be the first thing the hacker would see when he wakes up. It looks like Angela plans to reveal the truth to Elliot herself and convince him to give the Dark Army a chance.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2017.