MSI Camo Squad Laptop Specs, Features, Price Review: Limited Edition GE62VR Packs More Than Its Design

MSI Camo Squad Laptop GE62VR is about to be released soon, but other than its unique design, what can this new laptop do?

YouTube/MSI Gaming The Limited Edition MSI laptop featured in one of MSI's videos

MSI GE62VR Limited addition is unique compared to other gaming laptops currently out in the market. The limited edition unit is designed in a camo print that comes with a matching water bottle, laptop bag, desert camo mouse pad, and matching MSI dog tags. By purchasing the unit, the player will also receive a copy of "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" with its Season Pass. A complete package for players who wants loved the "Ghost Recon" series.

MSI GE62VR Limited Edition has a plastic body that helps in cutting down weight, making its desert camo theme stand out.

Of course other than the design, MSI GE62VR Limited Edition also packs a lot in terms of specs. The 15.6-inch gaming laptop is equipped with the 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. It features 1,920 x 1,080 IPS level display with graphics made possible by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB. Aside from this, the laptop can also store 1 TB 7,200 RPM HDD and includes Cooler Boost 4 techonology, HD webcam, DVD Super Multi Drive, Nahimic 2 Sound technology, and other specifications.

MSI GE62VR Limited Edition also has a SteelSeries keyboard, which feels softer compared to other gaming laptops. It also lights up — thanks to its RGB backlighting feature.

When it comes to performance, the MSI GE62VR Limited Edition scored better than other gaming laptops currently out in the market. According a review, MSI GE62VR is faster compared to other laptops like ASUS ROG Strix and the Razer Blade. However, as satisfying its performance may be, the Limited Edition's battery life does not deliver much. During the review's battery test, the MSI GE62VR running at a 4K-encoded video in VLC at 50 percent brightness went to sleep after an hour and 21 minutes. While using the laptop only for surfing the net, streaming music, and watching videos online, it was able to stay awake for three and a half hours.

MSI GE62VR Limited Edition will be ready for purchase on June 30 and is priced at $1,699.