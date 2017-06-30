MSI Clutch GM60, GM70 Gaming Mice Reviews: Durable Gaming Mice With LED Lighting; Price Info to Be Revealed Soon

Micro-Star International has just announced a new line of gaming gear on Wednesday, June 28. Among their new releases are two updates of the Clutch line of gaming mice, featuring the Clutch GM60 and Clutch GM70.

Micro-Star InternationalA promo image illustration of the Micro-Star International (MSI) Clutch GM70 gaming mouse, as featured on its product website on MSI's official website.

The Clutch GM60 and Clutch GM70 are set to be available for retail worldwide in July 2017. No pricing information on the two new gaming mice is available as of this time, according to Tom's Hardware.

Both gaming mice have a lot in common, with pretty much the same set of basic features such as size, color variants, braided cables, Omron mouse switches, and durable aluminum builds. The mice also feature most of the expected add-ons, including a pouch to carry the mice in, as well as the Mystic Light software included by MSI to control the Light Emitting Diode lights on the gaming gadgets.

The top cover, side grips, and mouse weights for both models are simple enough to change and replace, thanks to a magnetic design that MSI used to attach the mouse components. A scale-like texture on the sides of the body of the mice ensures better grip and improved control for users, according to Guru3d.

The two models differ in a few options, as expected. The Clutch GM70 can operate as both a wireless and a wired mouse, unlike the GM60. While the Clutch GM60 tops out at 10,800 Dots per Inch (DPI) in terms of sensitivity, the GM70 is capable of 18,000 DPI.

The GM70 also has ten buttons, compared to the GM60's eight, but the two additional buttons for the GM70 are just the wireless pairing and power switch buttons, so there's not much difference in terms of functionality there.

Both mice feature the RGB Mystic Light lighting effects feature, which can be configured to indicate the current DPI mode of the gaming mice. Two meters of braided cable, Universal Serial Bus (USB) 2.0 gold-plated connectors and Omron gaming switches designed for more than 50 million clicks complete the package.