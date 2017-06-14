MSI Infinite A Gaming Desktop Release Date, Specs News: PC Provides Optimum VR-Friendly Gaming Experience

MSI is launching a new gaming desktop named Infinite A, which is being introduced as the first model in the company's Infinite gaming desktop lineup. The hardware is one beast of a machine in terms of its design and performance.

MSI A promotional image for the MSI Infinite A.

MSI revealed the Infinite A at the COMPUTEX 2017 exhibit in Taipei, Taiwan earlier this month. The external case comes in a sleek black coat and boasts customizable RGB lights using MSI's Mystic Light software. One of the side panels is also made of transparent tempered glass, giving MSI Infinite A a more modern look. It also allows tech fans and gamers to see the internal hardware of the machine.

For an exquisite gaming experience, the MSI Infinite A is equipped with the award-winning MSI Gaming graphics card, which is positioned vertically for a more efficient cooling mechanism and to protect it during transport.

Users can choose between two variants as MSI Infinite A houses either the latest Intel Core i7 or i5 processors. The MSI-exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 3 thermal design will keep the entire system from heating up as it integrates cooling elements into particular chambers within the case.

The MSI Infinite A is also virtual reality-friendly as it carries ports for VR headsets and has a VR Link capability that allows quick connection and optimized use of VR devices such as the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Meanwhile, MSI will also roll out VR-ready laptops. The GS63VR is packed with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, Slash Gear reported. It comes in 15-inch and 17-inch variants. Not only does it boast massive power within its 17.7 mm size, it also has a mechanical keyboard that gamers will surely enjoy.

For now, no price list and released date have been announced for the MSI Infinite A gaming desktop and MSI GS63VR gaming laptop.