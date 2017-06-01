MSI Introduces 4K, VR-capable Gaming Laptops at Computex

MSI turned heads at the Computex event for unveiling gaming laptops that come with 4K screens and support virtual reality.

MSIPromotional image for MSI GT73VR Titan.

The Taiwanese multinational technology corporation distinguished itself from other laptop manufacturers with a remarkable tagline at their Computex presentation that said, "Some are PC, we are gaming" as reported by CNET.

In line with a statement it released just as the event started, MSI kicked off their Computex attendance with the presentation of their "most up-to-date gaming laptops, motherboards, desktops and gaming peripherals with premium builds and robust specifications."

News outlets and attendees of Computex 2017 got a glimpse and were able to try the newest lineup of gaming laptops from MSI, namely the GT75VR Titan, the GS63/73VR, and the GE63/73VR Raider.

Among the mentioned laptop models, it looked like the GT75VR Titan was given more time in the spotlight.

The GT75VR Titan is advertised with several upgrades on technical specifications and hardware features. This 17.3-inch gaming laptop is powered by a Core i7 Kaby Lake processor and supports the latest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with an 8 GB onboard memory. Buyers can also opt to equip it with as much as 64 GB random access memory.

Meanwhile, as for the GT75VR Titan's hardware features, it sports a SteelSeries-made RGB backlit mechanical keyboard and boasts a custom-built cooler system for the GPU and the CPU to let it maintain a stable performance.

Gaming laptops are known to be naturally bulky and on the heavier side. However, MSI strived to provide options that break those commonalities. The 15-inch MSI GS63/73VR is being advertised as the "world's slimmest gaming notebook" with a 17.7 millimeter dimension at its thickest point.

On a good note, MSI did not sacrifice much to achieve thinness on the MSI GS63/73VR as it is also equipped with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity for stability.

Lastly, according to the company, the MSI GE63/73VR Raider is "the game changer we've long been waiting for." Of the three models, this one offers 15-inch and 17-inch variants. It is HDR-capable with the help of GeForce GTX 1070.

The pricing and release dates are yet to be announced.