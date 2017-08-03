MSI's New X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC Motherboard Is Ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper

Micro-Star International A promo image of MSI's new X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard.

Micro-Star International (MSI) has revealed their new X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard for gamers and system builders looking to get the most out of the new line of Ryzen Threadripper processors. The component is now available for pre-order ahead of the Threadripper's retail release on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is one of several motherboards from major component makers being introduced for Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) new processor for high-end desktops (HEDTs). The highlight of MSI's new ATX board is its power design, as noted by WCCF Tech.

Power users, especially those looking to overclock their new Ryzen Threadripper, can rest assured that the 13-phase DrMOS power delivery system can safely handle the load going to the TR4 socket. Additionally, the Central Processing Unit is designed to draw power from two 8 pin connectors as designed by MSI.

The Gaming Pro Carbon AC features four Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCI-E) slots which use 16 lanes each, plus two more PCI-E slots using one lane each. Eight Serial ATA (SATA) ports ensure enough connections for storage devices.

This motherboard supports up to eight Dynamic Data Rate Type 4 (DDR) memory modules clocked up to 3,600 MHz, and has support for memory overclocking as well.

The board has plenty of ports for a lot of peripherals, with 12 USB 3.1, 6 USB 2.0, Local Area Network (LAN) Ethernet, USB 3.1 Type A, and USB 3.1 Type C ports neatly arrayed out the back of the board, as well as a 7.1 channel High-Definition audio jack.

The motherboard comes complete with a Wi-Fi PCI-E adapter, Audio Boost 4 and 3D mounting as well.

Like all high-end motherboards out in the market today, the X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard comes with a slew of customization options. The MSI "Mystic Light" utility can change the RGB lights of the board through a set of several animation options, with up to 17 presets already provided.

This latest from MSI costs around $380, according to Tom's Hardware.