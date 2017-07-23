MTV Eyes 'Teen Wolf' Reboot With Showrunner Jeff Davis; Current Show to Continue in Podcast Form

Facebook/TeenWolf 'Teen Wolf' season 6 returns July 30 on MTV.

"Teen Wolf" fans may be sad that the show is ending soon, but a new report reveals that there may be more content to come as MTV is eyeing a reboot featuring a new cast and setting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jeff Davis is apparently in the early stages of negotiating with MTV to produce another "Teen Wolf" series, making the show into an anthology. The show would mainly feature new faces playing new characters, but there may also be room for returning ones.

"These characters and these stories have hit a peak," MTV president Chris McCarthy explained to THR. "We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years."

Additionally, fans of the current "Teen Wolf" can turn to a new podcast that MTV has in the works. The podcast will reportedly continue the story of "Teen Wolf" even after its series finale this summer. It is scheduled to begin sometime after the finale airs.

"We want to give it enough time to let the series finale marinate a year or so, and then when we find the right story and the right cast, look to resurrect it," McCarthy revealed.

Fans will undoubtedly welcome more "Teen Wolf" content with open arms as the show's final season closes with its last 10 episodes. The cast recently attended the San Diego Comic-Con and revealed details about the back half of the sixth season. A separate trailer was also previewed at the event.

The second half of the final season will see Scott and Malia sharing a very intimate scene, as glimpsed in the trailer released earlier this month. But it seems there will be several similar scenes in the last 10 episodes, as Tyler Posey and Shelley Hennig revealed to Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con.

"We do it more than once," Hennig teased.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 will return on Sunday, July 30, on MTV.

