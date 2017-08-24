MTV Picks Up 'Fear Factor' for 2nd Installment

(Photo: Facebook/fearfactor) A promotional banner for MTV’s revival of the popular stunt/dare game show, “Fear Factor,” hosted by Ludacris.

MTV has officially renewed "Fear Factor" for a second season airing next year.

The famed stunt/dare series revival will be back for another installment, according to Deadline. MTV confirmed that a 20-episode second season of "Fear Factor" will premiere sometime next year. Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges is slated to return as executive producer and host of the show, in which contestants face their biggest fears to win the cash prize.

News of the program's renewal does not come as a huge surprise since "Fear Factor" has been a solid ratings performer since its May debut. It brought MTV's highest-rated series premiere in two years in P18-34. The game show is also the No. 1 cable reality series on Tuesdays in that same demo.

"I'm looking forward to season two of 'Fear Factor' and it being more ludicrous than the first season," Ludacris said about the renewal. "Pun intended."

This year's "Fear Factor" is a gentler version of the original franchise that aired on NBC from 2001 until 2006, which was hosted by Joe Rogan.

Speaking with TV Guide in May, Ludacris said MTV did a lot of changes for the franchise to suit the younger generation. Some of the challenges have been tweaked to fit the contestants' age and personality.

"They're doing more homework on the contestants and trying to figure out what their worst fears are," he explained. "Then they're catering the challenges to their worst fears. Times have changed and technology has changed, where one of the biggest fears for millennials is losing their damn phone, so it's like some of the stuff we implement in the challenges."

The second season of "Fear Factor" is expected to premiere 2018 on MTV. An exact release date has yet to be announced.