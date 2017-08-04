MTV 'Scream' Reboot News: An 'Openly Gay' Character Added on the Show's Diverse Roster

Facebook/MTVScream MTV's upcoming "Scream" reboot adds more diversity.

MTV plans to add more diversity to the cast of the upcoming "Scream" reboot.

According to a report from TVLine, the next installment of the suspense-horror TV drama is currently looking for an actor who will play the role of the openly gay senior student named Manny.

The character description reveals that the character will be "smart as helll" despite not knowing what his role in the world is. "Unfortunately, the outsider's quest to find himself — as well as his desire to keep the few friends he has — will land him 'in the crosshairs of a killer,'" the description also states.

Reports claim that the inclusion of Manny in the character roster is brought by MTV's initiative to add more diversity to the story and cast of the next installment of the series.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that two rapper-actors will be part of the cast of the rebooted "Scream" season 3.

As mentioned in the report, Tyga and Notorious B.I.G.'s son C.J. Wallace are both hired to play the lead roles in the "Scream" reboot.

Tyga will reportedly play the role of Jamal, the stepbrother of the reboot's lead character Deion Elliot. Jamal can also be described as a person with a big heart and is very loyal to his stepbrother even if he normally hangs out with the wrong crowd.

On the other hand, Wallace will play the role of the good kid named Amir. He is described as someone who is socially awkward since his strict parents try to keep him clean all throughout high school so he will be fit to work in their family business. However, Amir's secret dream is to make music.

Other cast members of the "Scream" reboot are yet to be revealed, but the series is expected to premiere on MTV in March 2018.