MTV Video Music Awards 2017: Kesha on Suicide and The Impact of Her Speech

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California, U.S. August 24, 2014.

Like everything in the world, fame has its pros and cons. Some artists struggle with the loss of their privacy, while other have to deal with the industry's expectations everyday. But fame, when used for a cause, can be an amazing thing. During the recent MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), "Praying" singer Kesha had a few, inspiring words to say about suicide as she introduced Logic's performance with Alessia Cara and Khalid.

Considering "1-800-273-8255" was inspired by the suicide prevention hotline, Kesha rightly found a great opportunity to say a few things to those who might need to hear it the most. According to reports, Kesha introduced the next performance by saying that no one is alone and by promoting the suicide prevention hotline before Logic took the stage to perform "1-800-273-8255." Her stunt during the VMAs seemed to have the right impact as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reported that they have experienced a 50 percent increase of call since Kesha's moving speech.

"Logic's performance of '1-800-273-8255' on the MTV VMAs last night delivered a positive message that has had and will continue to have a lasting impact," Lifeline's director of communications Frances Gonzalez said in a statement. "Sharing that healing and hope are possible helps individuals in crisis, [and] as changes the conversation around suicide from one of isolation to one of hope and connection."

Fans who were watching the MTV VMAs has nothing but positive messages to share. Some were eager to get the message across to family members and friends who are struggling with their mental battles, while other gave Kesha a hearty applause for using her fame for the right reasons. Kesha recently released "Rainbow," her first album following the debacle she faced with producer Dr. Luke. It contains some memorable chart toppers, including "Praying."