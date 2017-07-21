MTV's 'The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30' News: New Season Features 'Most Conniving and Most Clever' Cast, Says Exec Producer

The Challenge/Facebook "The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30" will include players from "The Challenge"

The new season of "The Challenge" has become the biggest one yet of the show. Having kicked off its 30th installment a few days ago, the show has already visited 24 countries around the world and has been on air for almost two decades.

Titled "The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30," the new season is offering a prize of $1 million for the first time in the history of the show and features more players than other installments have ever had before.

According to MTV and VH1's Nina Diaz, they are putting their best foot forward as the show hits a significant milestone this year.

"It was only fitting that we up the ante and put the biggest bounty in franchise history on the line," Diaz tells Variety.

She later on added: "Together with Bunim/Murray Productions, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate this huge milestone of 30 seasons on air. BMP came up with incredible creative to take 'The Challenge' to new heights."

As the show celebrates its 30th season on air, it saw the return of a number of heavy hitters. "Road Rules" alumni Derrick K. and Veronica are some of them, as well as "The Real World: Chicago" star Aneesa.

According to executive producer Scott Freeman, this season will also feature the "most scheming, conniving, clever" cast, including Johnny Devenanzio, Jenna Compono, Camila Nakagawa and Chris Tamburello.

For this season, the contestants were reportedly left clueless as to how much money was in store for the winner by the end of the show. Veronica said letting the contestants know about the cash prize will help push them to their limits and motivate them to win. However, co-executive producer Jonathan Murray said that money should not be the contestants' driving force to win, but the experience they get when they join the show.

Murray said: "They do get compensated just for showing up, and the longer they last, the more they get compensated, but I think it's really more about the experience."

"The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.