MTV's 'The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30' Premiere Date: Who Will Compete for the Prize of $1 Million?

"The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30" is the 30th iteration of MTV's long-running reality competition series. This time everything has been turned up a notch, and the stakes are higher as everyone will go down and dirty to the tune of $1 million.

The Challenge/Facebook"The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30" will include players from "The Challenge"

Contestants will compete with each other in Colombia and will include alumni from MTV's other competition shows. These are "Real World," "Road Rules," "The Challenge," and "Are You the One?," with "The Challenge" being the spin-off of the first two.

BMX star T.J. Lavin will be returning to host the competition, which is set to premiere next month. MTV has already promised that "The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30" will feature "the highest intensity competition to date."

Thirty contestants will be vying for the seven-figure grand prize, a huge leap from the $350,000 last season. With such a big prize, competition will definitely be fierce.

Entertainment Weekly named Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Camila Nakagawa, Chris "CT" Tamburello, Ashley Mitchell, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Jordan Wiseley, Jenna Compono, Aneesa Ferriera, and Cara Maria Sorbello to be among the contestants. While others are to be named as the premiere date nears, trailers released by MTV reveal that this season will be the dirtiest yet.

As far as favourites go, viewers won't have to go far given that reigning champion CT is among the contestants. And given the more intense nature of the competition, he definitely has the advantage.

Of course, he will have a tough time given that most of his fellow competitors are fellow veterans of MTV's gruelling reality competitions. There's no doubt everyone's mettle will be tested this season.

Expect more dirty challenges and even dirtier mind games when "The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30" premieres this July 18 only on MTV.