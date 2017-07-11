'Mulan' Live-Action Movie Cast News: Ming-Na Wen Wants a Cameo, Asks Fans to Convince Disney

"Agents of the S.H.I.E.L.D." actress Ming-Na Wen would like a cameo on the "Mulan" live-action remake from Disney. Before fans came to love her as Melinda May in the ABC series, she was widely known for giving Mulan her voice in the 1998 classic animated movie.

During a panel discussion at the Heroes & Villains Fest in Nashville over the weekend, the actress was asked if she's going to be in the "Mulan" live-action movie.

"I've spoken to one of the producers on the film, and they're still in the very early stages of it," Wen said.

The actress also said she's keeping an eye out for the project so she could potentially join the cast.

"I want everybody to Tweet, later on, today, to Disney and let them know how you feel," she joked about convincing the studio to bring her in.

In December 2016, Disney launched a worldwide casting hunt for actors who could play Mulan and Chen. Both roles, however, are described as ages 18 and 20 who can "speak fluent English and Mandarin Chinese."

Disney has scheduled the live-action film's release for November 2018. Niki Caro ("The Zookeeper's Wife") has been tapped to direct the movie. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver will be writing the screenplay for the adaptation.

Disney's "Mulan" live-action movie was embroiled in a controversy when it was first announced. Many feared the film would become another whitewashing case in Hollywood where Caucasian actors would be cast to play roles that are originally from a different race. Disney, however, promised that "Mulan" will star Asian actors.

"Mulan" is based on the story of the Chinese legendary female warrior Hua Mulan. She took the place of her ailing father in the military by impersonating a man.

When asked about what direction the film will take, Caro said "Mulan" will be a "muscular piece of girly martial arts extravaganza in China." She and the rest of the still unannounced cast will be learning mixed martial arts to prepare for the movie.