'Murder on the Orient Express' Release Date, Latest News: First Official Trailer Shows a Murderer Onboard

20th Century Fox has officially unveiled the first trailer for "Murder on the Orient Express," the upcoming feature film adaptation of the acclaimed murder mystery novel written by Agatha Christie, which stars and is directed by Kenneth Branagh.

(Photo: Youtube/20th Century Fox)A screenshot from the official trailer of the upcoming film "Murder on the Orient Express."

The recently released trailer provides a sneak peek of the film's overall aesthetic and atmosphere as well as a quick outline of the movie's plot.

Published in 1934, Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express" focuses on the author's famous character, the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The novel is considered to be one of the most ingenious stories ever penned, and it revolves around a murder onboard the well-known train. It will be up to Poirot to figure out who is the culprit, but it is easier said than done since there are a lot of passengers that could be the murderer.

Poirot's character has been previously portrayed on the big screen by several actors in the past, including Albert Finney in his critically acclaimed performance in the 1974 adaptation of the same novel by filmmaker Sidney Lumet in 1974.

In the upcoming 2017 adaptation of "Murder on the Orient Express," Branagh is both directing and playing Poirot from the script written by Michael Green ("Logan," "Alien: Covenant").

The new adaptation features a star-studded cast that includes Oscar-winning actors Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench; Oscar-nominated actors Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe and Johnny Depp; Broadway stars Josh Gad and Leslie Odom, Jr.; respected actors such as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Olivia Colman; and "Star Wars" star Daisy Ridley.

The film is produced by Branagh, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg and Mark Gordon. Also serving as producers are Michael Schaefer, Aditya Sood and Judy Hofflund. James Prichard and Hilary Strong, on the other hand, are executive producing the movie as representatives of Agatha Christie Ltd.

'Murder on the Orient Express' is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 10, 2017.