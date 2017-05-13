Muslim Cleric Calls on FIFA to Ban Christian Players From Making the Sign of the Cross

A Muslim scholar from Saudi Arabia has called on FIFA, the international governing body of football, to forbid players from making the religious sign of the cross every time they enter the pitch or score a goal.

(PHOTO:REUTERS) Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a goal by holding up his arms and pointing to the sky.

Mohammed al Arefe urged FIFA to prohibit players from making the sign of the cross on their chest, stomach, shoulder or any part of their body, MailOnline reported.

The Muslim cleric, who has 17.5 million followers on Twitter, posted his plea to FIFA on the social media site.

"I've seen video clips of athletes, soccer players running, shooting and when they win they make the symbol of the cross on their chests and my question is if FIFA's rules forbid this," wrote al Arefe.

His post received many reactions from football fans of various religions. Many criticized his proposal and called it divisive.

Others pointed out that some Muslim players celebrate their victories and goals in the same way.

Sultan al-Hasani, a Twitter user who responded to his post, called out Roma player Mohamed Salah for doing the same thing.

"I can't lie. Mohamed Salah and others kneel to pray when they score a goal and no one punishes them. Leave the sport to those who deal with it," he wrote.

Others poked fun at al Arefe's post and came out with sarcastic responses.

"The ISIS regime forbids crossing oneself; when al Baghdadi is elected president of FIFA, we'll discuss the sheikh's request," wrote one user.

Another one told the scholar to leave football and its players alone.

"Get out of our sport that unites Christians, Sunni and Shia on one team with their hearts one on the other," said another one who commented on al Arefe's post. "Everyone should deal with his religion and let us be. May FIFA be blessed."

FIFA has not made any comment on the matter.