Muslim Convert Who Wanted to Buy 9-Year-Old Slave Girl Gets Six-Year Prison Sentence for Trying to Join ISIS

A Muslim convert who tried to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State (ISIS) has been sentenced to six years in jail after he was found guilty of terrorism offenses. Aside from fighting for the terror group, the convict dreamed of buying himself a nine-year-old virgin slave girl.

Reuters/StringerAn ISIS fighter waves the terrorist group's flag in Mosul, Iraq on June 23, 2014.

Patrick Kabele, 32, a scaffolder from northwest London, was stopped at Gatwick Airport Aug. 20, 2016 as he was about to board a flight to Turkey, Istanbul. Airport officers questioned him, which enabled investigators to piece together the motive for his departure, Daily Mail reported.

Born in Uganda, Kabele became a British citizen but told police he didn't "owe an oath of allegiance" to the U.K. Found in his cellphone were notes that are written in the form of a diary, outlining his plans. His intention for "hijrah," which is to emigrate to a Muslim country, began in November 2015.

But the most disturbing entries were about his violent sentiments towards women. "My plan remains the same. It's only my [attitude] towards women and children, i.e. not giving a f**k," he wrote. "I am talking seeding women. Chinese, Indian, whatever. In Uganda, multiple wives and s**t on the side," he added.

In one entry, he manifested his desire to marry a nine-year-old virgin, but he mentioned that he can also settle for "a matron to protect [himself] from the sun" until he saves enough funds for a young virgin. He also wrote that if he possessed slaves, the only chance he would free them is from his deathbed with priority to those who became Muslim first.

About 850 Britons are estimated to have gone to join ISIS, of which, 130 are thought to have been killed. With the jihadists' imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, almost 350 sympathizers have returned to the U.K. while up to 300 more remain.