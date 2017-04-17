Muslim Inmate Converts To Christianity After Receiving Love From Christians

A prisoner in Nigeria's Port Harcourt maximum security prison accepted Christ because of the love he felt from Christians, news reports say.

(Photo: Reuters/ Rick Wilking)A prisoner renounced his muslim faith and embraced Christianity because of the love he received from Christians.

Adeosun Kazeem was a Muslim until he renounced his Islamic faith and embraced Christianity on Good Friday, Naij.com reported. He reportedly accepted Christ after celebrating the birthday of the general overseer of the Apostolic Army, Bishop Winning Willy Bunting, in prison.

Speaking during the "vote of thanks," Mr. Kazeem, who was convicted of murder in 2007 while in the Nigerian Army, said he was abandoned by family members, friends, and the Muslim faithful right after he was convicted. He told Naija Church News that while he was still a soldier, his seniors often praised him but when the going got tough, everybody deserted him.

Kazeem said that only Christians remembered him while in prison and showed him the love that he needed while he was in tribulation. He added that Bishop Bunting's humility was very instrumental to his decision to turn from Islam to Christianity.

He renounced his Muslim faith and accepted Christ after 15 years of detention.

Bishop Bunting, the Grand Commander of the Apostolic Army, said during his birthday message that he wanted to celebrate his birthday in Port Harcourt prison so that he could win souls for Christ on Good Friday, Vanguard reported.

"My birthday had always been celebrated in places such as government houses and big event centres, etc." Bishop Bunting said. "Four years ago I celebrated my birthday in four cities of the world after Nigeria had celebrated theirs," he added, according to Naija Church News.

"This year, I was instructed by God Almighty to go the prisons and celebrate by 55th birthday that there is a gift for me," Bishop Bunting said.

Bishop Bunting says God wanted to use his 55th birthday to do something special in the lives of those who were convicted and were imprisoned. And with Mr. Kazeem's conversion to Christianity, he believes freedom has been felt.

"The Overall General (Kazeem), who was a Muslim for 40 years accepted Jesus Christ and denounced Muslim," Bishop Bunting explained. "I believe that the strong hold of prison has been broken and there is freedom."

Bishop Bunting said he desires a total reform of the Nigerian prison and that he wants Christians to direct their compassion towards prisoners so that they can help "depopulate the kingdom of darkness."