Muslim Lives Matter More Than Those Of Christians In The Middle East, Says Book Author

After seeing the disparity in how news outlets cover events affecting Muslims and Christians, a veteran journalist and book author said it seems that Muslims matter more than Christians in the Middle East.

YouTubeJesse Lee Peterson (left) interviews Veteran WND journalist and book author Leo Hohmann (right).

Leo Hohmann, veteran journalist for WND, watched the news all Sunday and noticed that many news outlets covered the sarin gas attack in Syria, but not many covered the two bombings that killed dozens of Christians in Egypt, WND reported.

Hohmann said the world is giving its attention to Muslims over Christians who are being killed.

"It's interesting how 80 or so [Sunni Muslims] are killed by Assad and we have worldwide attention placed upon it. We have dozens of Christians slaughtered every day across the Middle East, and we never hear anything about it," Hohmann told Peterson.

"So I guess it's 'Muslim lives matter' in the Middle East, but Christian lives do not matter," he added.

Hohmann, author of "Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad," noted that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad is a Shia Muslim who does not enforce Shariah Law, which is what threatens the lives of Christians living in the Middle East. Sunni Muslims are the ones who adhere to Shariah law, he said.

"They go under many different names, these rebels, but make no mistake, they're all Shariah-compliant Sunni Muslims who would like to set up a religious state based on Sunni Islam and the Quran, and we know what that means for Christians," Hohmann explained. "It's open season on Christians as soon as we get that type of regime [in Syria]."

Recent Developments

On Palm Sunday, Christians living in Egypt saw "the single deadliest day for Christians in decades," the Associated Press reported. Suicide bombers attacked two churches in Egypt as worshippers attended the Sunday service.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency in response to the attacks, and launched a crackdown on extremists. So far, 13 possible terrorists have reportedly been arrested and seven jihadists have been shot down.