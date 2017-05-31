Muslim Population News: How Many Muslims Are There in the World Now?

The holy month of Ramadan, which Muslims observe every year through fasting and praying, has begun. However, not everyone is knowledgeable enough when it comes to the month-long commemoration, as well as what Islam is about in general or how big the Muslim population is.

REUTERS/Larry DowningThe image features Muslim women at the Washington National Cathedral.

So, how many Muslims are there across the globe?

Muslims are becoming the "fastest-growing religious group in the world," according to Pew Research Center. In fact, the research center states that roughly 24 percent of the world's population was composed of Muslims in 2015, with 3.3 million of them residing in the United States.

Although Islam comes only second to Christianity as the biggest religion in the world, that may change in the future. By the end of this century, if the current demographic trends still continue, there is a great possibility that the Muslim population will outnumber Christians.

While Islam originated from the Middle East-North Africa region, it only has 20 percent of the world's Muslim population. Majority of them are actually residing in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Iran, and Turkey.

As the month of Ramadan begins, Muslims will not eat or drink between sunrise and sunset, but will have a celebratory meal during the evening. It is a time for them to reflect and practice self-control. It is their belief that this religious practice will bring them closer to God.

United States President Donald Trump has released a statement wishing the Muslims "a joyful Ramadan" on behalf of all the American people.

Morever, the statement said: "During this month of fasting from dawn to dusk, many Muslims in America and around the world will find meaning and inspiration in acts of charity and meditation that strengthen our communities."

"At its core, the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict."

Ramadan started last Friday, May 26, and ends on June 24, a Saturday.