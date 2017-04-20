Muslim Theologist Says Pakistan's Blasphemy Law Is Against the Quran

Exiled Muslim theologian Javed Ahmed Ghamdi blamed the state of Pakistan and its blasphemy law for the death of a college student in the hands of a mob for being accused of anti-Islamic activities. The country's legal system is based on the Shariah law which imposes harsh punishments including death for crimes like blasphemy.

REUTERS/Mohsin Raza Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore, March 11, 2013.

"Our scholars and clerics have not paid attention in educating the masses. People are not taught how to behave and treat each other according to Islam," Ghamdi said. "It is the responsibility of ulemas to tell people that their actions, provoking people in the name of Islam and spreading hatred are against the teachings of the Prophet (Mohammad) and Allah."

Mashal Khan, 23, was beaten to death by fellow students and school officials hearing his blasphemy charge. The incident happened on April 13 inside the campus of Abdul Wali Khan University in the northern city of Mardan. An investigation later confirmed the victim's innocence.

A study showed a sudden spike in charges filed and murders committed in the name of Islam when Pakistan passed a stricter blasphemy law in 1987. This indicated that the law was used as a weapon to persecute religious minorities. Ghamdi described the law as against the Quran and an insult to Islam.

Asked what should have been done in Khan's case, Ghamdi said: "In case someone had done blasphemy, no one should be allowed to take the law in their hands. The state should take action immediately."

He blamed the inaction of state officials who are afraid of losing their positions.

"Our state is afraid of ulemas and emotions of people. If they take up this issue, their seats would be in danger," he added.

The ulema is a body of Muslim scholars who possess deep knowledge of Islamic sacred law and theology. Ghamdi urged the ulema to tell the masses that the blasphemy law is against the message of Allah.