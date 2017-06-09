Muslims 'Outraged' by Billboard That Insults Prophet Mohammed

The Islamic community in Indiana has stated its displeasure over an anti-Muslim billboard that was put up in the southbound lane of Interstate 465 that disparaged the prophet, Mohammed. The signage can be seen from the highway on the east side of Indianapolis near the Washington exit.

Reuters/Nancy WiechecWomen attend a "Freedom of Speech Rally Round II" across the street from the Islamic Community Center in Phoenix, Arizona May 29, 2015.

The all black billboard carried the headline of "The Perfect Man." Underneath are six bullet points to describe that man that included "married a 6-year-old," "slave owner & dealer" and "13 wives, 11 at one time." At the bottom of the billboard can be read in yellow letters "Educate Truthophobes." A search of Truthophobes online leads to anti-Muslim groups, specifically an Australian group with similar messaging.

The billboard didn't mention the word "Muslim" or the name of Mohammed, but the descriptions were clearly attributed to the prophet based on the Koran itself. Islamic sources revealed that except for the rape accusation, all the rest of the accusations are true.

But this didn't prevent the local Muslim community from airing its outrage. Rima Shahid, executive director of the Muslim Alliance of Indiana, described those responsible for the billboard as cowards for not identifying themselves. She challenged them to show themselves, Fox News reported.

Faryal Khatri, a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis-based Islamic Society of North America, is concerned the billboard might incite hate crimes against people perceived to be Muslims. California State University revealed a rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes by 78 percent in the U.S. since 2015.

The billboard was erected as the national security organization Act for America prepares for "March Against Sharia," which is happening in 28 American cities including Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, and San Bernardino, California on Saturday. "Sharia is incompatible with our Constitution and with American values. We stand against female genital mutilations and child marriages," details of the event stated.