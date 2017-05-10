'My 600-lb Life' News Update: Amber Rachdi's Amazing 400-lb Weight Loss Transformation

(Photo: YouTube/TLC) Screengrab of Amber Rachdi in "My 600-lb Life."

Amber Rachdi, who appeared in an episode of "My 600-lb Life" that aired back in 2015, continues to be an inspiration to others years after her weight-loss journey on the show.

Rachdi was only 23 years old and weighed 657 pounds when she was featured on the TLC reality series. During that time, she was overeating due to anxiety and had trouble performing basic tasks.

In fact, standing on her legs was a challenge to her during those times. On "My 600-lb Life," she can only do so for half an hour and then she would have to sit back down again.

Because of this, Rachdi decided to seek help and improve her situation with "My 600-lb Life" serving as a stepping stone. On the show, she lost 20 lbs and underwent gastric bypass surgery.

From the other day before my little brother's wedding! #fatfashion #vintage #retro #plussizefashion #curvygirl A post shared by Amber Rachdi (@amberrachdi) on May 10, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Her journey to weight loss did not stop there though. At this point, Rachdi was able to shed 400 lbs by being disciplined with her diet and surgery. She has become an inspiration to people who are in the same situation as she was a few years back.

She has been posting selfies on her Instagram account, which has the description: "I spent a long time not liking me, so I'm documenting moments I feel pretty. I've lost over 400 lbs — I'm relearning my reflection."

I have been watching WAY too much @mannymua733 lately #makeup #glam #toofaced A post shared by Amber Rachdi (@amberrachdi) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

According to In Touch Weekly, Rachdi has been going to therapy to cope with her anxiety and anger. It goes without saying that she looks nothing short of stunning in the photos too.

The "My 600-lb Life" star has also learned to deal with haters and is helping others to do the same. In a recent Q & A session on her Facebook account, she advised: