'My First Girlfriend Is a Gal' Anime Spoilers: Junichi's High School Romance Is Front and Center in New Erotic Comedy Anime

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese erotic-comedy series, "Hajimete no Gal (My First Girlfriend Is a Gal)."

Spring time is said to be the season, but not for the second-year high school student Junichi — that is, until he meets Yukana on the Japanese erotic comedy anime series, "Hajimete no Gal (My First Girlfriend is a Gal)."

Everybody seems to be romantically pairing up except for Junichi, and the high school boy is more than ready to have his own romantic affair with a girl. It is because of a challenge from his friends that he goes to confess to the gal, Yukana, who surprises him by actually agreeing to be his girlfriend.

The gal culture in Japan is said to have been around since the 1970s, but only hit its peak at the turn of the millennium. While the term gal traditionally refers to a wide range of trendy fashion styles, a more modern use tends to specifically refer to kogal, an often derogatory term for high school girls who are known for altering their uniforms to reveal more skin. Gals are also believed to be more materialistic and sexually promiscuous.

Junichi hopes to lose his virginity soon, and he is often caught in a fantasy with Yukana. But Yukana is slowly proving herself to be more than just a typical gal. Will Junichi finally get the sexual experience he yearns for, or will he find himself at the receiving end of a more profound love affair?

"My First Girlfriend is a Gal" is based on a Japanese manga series by Meguru Ueno. It has been serialized since 2015 in Kadokawa Shoten's Monthly Shounen Ace magazine and has since been re-released in four collective volumes.

The Japanese studio NAZ has adapted the series into a 10-episode anime under the direction of Hiroyuki Furukawa, who also took care of the character designs. Furukawa previously worked on another erotic comedy series titled, "My Wife is the Student Council President."

"My First Girlfriend Is a Gal" airs on Wednesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.