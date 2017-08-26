'My First Girlfriend Is a Gal' Episode 8 Spoilers: Junichi's First Summer Adventure With Yukana Begins

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese erotic-comedy series, "Hajimete no Gal (My First Girlfriend Is a Gal)."

Junichi, Yukana and their friends are off to the beach on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "My First Girlfriend Is a Gal." Hilarity and madness are about to ensue, but will they be able to enjoy their first summer trip together without a hitch?

This week's episode saw the gang taking on part-time jobs in preparation for their trip. And as luck would have it, Junichi ended up working at the same cosplay-themed café as the girls. It was a good thing, too, because he was there to stand up for them when the supervisor attempted to exploit them to boost the café's sales.

But while Junichi did manage to show off his chivalrous spirit, it was actually Yui's quick thinking that put an end to the supervisor's perverted plans. The sly girl called the café's owner to report the supervisor, whom she even managed to convince to pay their wages in full.

Now, they are all dressed up and ready to take their first summer trip to the beach. With this, everybody seems excited for all the romantic opportunities that this event is about to bring.

Junichi and Yukana, for their part, have also vowed to go on a trip themselves afterward. Will Junichi ever be able to make up for the indirect kiss that he has so tragically missed this week? Or better yet, will he finally score his first kiss with his first girlfriend?

Some fans have been hoping to see more significant progress in the series' main pairing since the side characters seem to be getting more development that they do. Will this upcoming trip finally be the key for Junichi and Yukana to finally take their relationship to the next level?

"My First Girlfriend Is a Gal" airs on Wednesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.