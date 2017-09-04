'My First Girlfriend Is a Gal' Episode 9 Spoilers: Junichi and Yukana to Have Their First Major Fight?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese erotic-comedy series, "Hajimete no Gal (My First Girlfriend Is a Gal)."

There's trouble in paradise on the next episode of the Japanese romantic comedy anime series, "My First Girlfriend Is a Gal." Can Junichi and Yukana's relationship survive the upcoming shakeup?

This week saw Junichi, Yukana, and their friends finally enjoy the summer beach getaway they have previously worked so hard for. However, the highlight of the episode came near the end when Junichi and Yukana were finally able to come together and talk about their upcoming summer date.

The sight of the two of them caused envy to Yui, Ranko, and Nene, who may have just realized by then that they have already lost their chances of getting together with either Junichi or Yukana.

But it seems that they are not the only ones who will be facing an insurmountable challenge in the next episode, titled "My First Fight."

A major conflict is about to befall Junichi and Yukana in the form of the mysterious guy shown in a post credits scene. It seems that Yukana may have known this said guy in the past and may even be a former lover.

How will the appearance of this guy affect Junichi and Yukana's relationship? What could possibly cause the couple to have their first fight? And will they be able to survive this upcoming test to the strength of their bond or will this be the thing that finally breaks them apart?

Whatever it is that's about to happen, it is apparent that the new guy has something to do with it, whether intentional or otherwise. Who is he, and just how close is he to Yukana? Could they really be ex-lovers, or will an insecure Junichi only be blowing things out of proportion?

"My First Girlfriend Is a Gal" airs on Wednesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.