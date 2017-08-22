'My Hero Academia' Episode 34 Spoilers: U.A. High Students to Fight Pro Heroes in the Final Exams?

YouTube/TOHO Animation A screenshot taken from the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia," featuring U.A. High's Class 1-A

After completing their internships, Class 1-A will now find themselves scrambling to prepare for their final exams on the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia."

Exams have always been divided into the practical and written portions, but the students have also always been more concerned about the practical more than the written half of it. What kind challenge will they have to face in order to pass their first year at U.A. High?

The preview for the next episode, aptly titled "Gear Up for the Final Exams!" shows the students clearly panicking about what the final practical exam will be about. But while it seems that a rumor about fighting robots has initially spread, the content of the final practical will shift at the last moment.

According to the preview, instead of fighting robots, the students may instead find themselves pairing up to fight a single teacher. It's an amateur vs. pro hero showdown that the anxious Class 1-A students doubt they can ever pass.

What's about to do down during the upcoming final practical exams? Could it really be true that the students will be required to fight a teacher in pairs? And do they need to take this said teacher down in order to get a passing grade, or will showing off what they have learned be enough to get them through?

Will they even have the time to study for the written part of the exam?

Also, there is danger looming on the horizon, and it is only biding its time before launching an assault on All Might and his fellow Pro Heroes. Will the U.A. High students once again find themselves caught in the middle of a major good vs. evil battle in the middle of an exam? Or will the League of Villain show mercy this time and allow the pro and amateur heroes this brief respite to pull their wits together and be at their best in the upcoming war?

"My Hero Academia" airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.