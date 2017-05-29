'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Deku and Todoroki to Face Off in Round 2 of Battle Tournament

Deku and Todoroki will be kicking off the second round of the U.A. High Sports Fest's battle tournament on the next episode of "My Hero Academia."

YouTube/TOHO AnimationA screenshot of Todoroki from the upcoming 10th episode of "My Hero Academia" season 2.

The biggest rivals in the superhero anime series are about face each other in what could only be an epic battle to prove more than just each other's skill. Deku and Todoroki are also fighting to prove their worth as individuals separate from their predecessors. What realizations will the two of them gain about themselves and the kind of hero they would want to be in the future?

In the official trailer for the episode, Todoroki's voice over says that he is going to end their battle as soon as possible, while Deku expresses concern about the strength of his opponent's Ice Quirk. But while Deku is determined to give his all to their battle, Todoroki is still insisting on rejecting his father's Quirk and even promises to win the match without using the Fire Quirk that he inherited from his old man.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

However, while the upcoming episode does promise to show an intense battle between Deku and Todoroki, it also teases a look into Todoroki's past and how he came to be the way he is now. Where did the young boy who knew how to smile go, and what significant words from his past is the teenage Todoroki about to remember? Will these play a vital role in his battle against Deku, or will it finally help him win the inner battle he's since been having with himself and his full potential?

There are a lot of things riding on the success of either Deku and Todoroki more than just securing a spot in the tournament finals. Many strong contenders have already fallen, and another one is about to join this list of unfortunate people. Who will it be and how will his imminent defeat affect his perceptions?

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 10, titled "Shoto Todoroki: Origin," airs on Saturday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed online via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.