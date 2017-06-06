'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers: Class Representative Takes Center Stage in 'Fight On, Iida!'

Deku may have been eliminated from the tournament, but he's still got friends in the fight who vow to do all they can to advance for his sake on the next episode of "My Hero Academia."

YouTube/TOHO AnimationA screenshot of Class A representative, Iida from the next episode of the anime series “My Hero Academia.”

One such friend is class representative Iida, who tells Deku in the preview that he will do all he can to advance to the next round for both his and Deku's sake. And since he has come so far in the Sports Fest, his ambition of becoming number one has found new life, and he is now more determined to win the tournament.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

But aside from his friend, Deku, another strong motivation for Iida's refueled passion for victory is his brother, Tensei. Iida wants to finish number one in the U.A. High School Sports Fest so that he'll have a good story to tell his brother when he comes home.

However, the official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Fight On, Iida!" also teases an unexpected turn of events concerning Iida's brother that may potentially force Iida to leave the tournament prematurely.

What has happened to Tensei? Is it so serious that Iida will have to set aside his hopes of becoming number one in this year's tournament in order to be at his brother's side? Or will it be something that is manageable enough to let Iida stay, at least until after the Sports Fest is done?

The upcoming episode also teases one-on-ones between Deku and his mentor, All Might, and Todoroki and his father, Endeavor. Deku may have lost the match against Todoroki, but with every loss, he also gains a much deeper understanding of his powers. But will this be enough to keep All Might's faith in him becoming the next great hero?

On the other hand, now that Todoroki has finally learned to embrace his Fire Quirk, what new strengths and skills will he be able to show in his next battle? And will all these be enough to please his father and finally bridge the gap between them?

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 11 airs on Saturday, June 10, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed online via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.