'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers: Bakugou and Todoroki to Face Off in Final Battle; New Threat Comes for All Might

A notorious new villain has been revealed just as the final tournament battle is about to begin on the next episode of the superhero anime series "My Hero Academia."

YouTube/TOHO AnimationThe final tournament battle in the U.A. Sports Fest will be between Todoroki and Bakugou on the next episode of the anime series "My Hero Academia."

The previous episode managed once again to squeeze together more than one battle along with a couple of dramatic events that involved Deku and All Might, as well as Iida and his family.

After losing his fight with Todoroki, Deku no longer felt like he was still worthy of becoming All Might's successor, to which All Might responded that he, too, was once Quirkless like Deku, and that choosing to help Todoroki realize his full potential at the expense of his own defeat was one of the qualities that truly made Deku worthy of becoming the next All Might.

On the other hand, Iida's brother, Tensei, a pro-hero, has been severely injured by a villainous entity known as Stain, who seemed to have just been recruited by the League of Villains. Are the Villains planning another assault on the up and coming pro-heroes of U.A. High School? Will All Might's determination to train Deku into his next successor become a harbinger of his own end, especially now that a villain like Stain, who's specifically targeting him, has arrived?

The official trailer for the upcoming episode does not reveal anything about this particular matter. It instead teases the final tournament match between Todoroki, who has just learned to optimize his dual powers, and Bakugou, whose all-purpose Quirk and cleverness will make a worthy match for Todoroki's own skillful tactics.