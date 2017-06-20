'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers: Aspiring Heroes to Come Up with Code Names; Deku to Call Himself All Might?

The U.A. High Sports Festival is over and the winners have been declared. What new challenges will the aspiring heroes be facing on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "My Hero Academia?"

YouTube/TOHO AnimationA screenshot of main protagonist Deku from the next episode of the superhero anime series “My Hero Academia.”

In the 25th overall episode, which is also the 13th episode of the second season, Todoroki and Bakugo stepped into the ring for the final battle. And although it seemed like the two of them were evenly matched for a while, Todoroki's reluctance to fully utilize his flame ability caused him the fight, and he ended up going out of bounds and losing after Bakugo hit him with a Howitzer Impact attack.

However, this was not the kind of victory that Bakugo wanted, and right down to the very end of the episode, he was still protesting having been awarded the first place medal for such an unworthy success. Like Deku, he has wanted to fight Todoroki on an even ground, with both of them unleashing everything they've got. But while Deku managed to goad Todoroki into unleashing his flame ability, Bakugo just wasn't so lucky.

But the next episode should at least be able to take his mind away from the battle and onto something more exciting as the heroes-in-training take on the task of coming up with code names.

Titled, "Time to Pick Some Names," the students of U.A. High will have to come up with superhero names that perfectly represents the kind of hero that they would want to be in the future. The official trailer for the episode shows the students hard pressed on coming up with a cool and appropriate name to call themselves in time for the upcoming hero internships.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

Deku, for his part, knows exactly what he would like to be called in the future, being All Might's apprentice and all. But he doubts whether that name suits him, considering his current abilities. Will Deku have the courage to write "All Might" as his code name, or will he be forced to come up with something that's a little less obvious?

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 13 airs on Saturday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. The episode will also be available online via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.