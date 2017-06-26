'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers: Deku Meets New Mentor; Brand New Opening Theme Debuts

Deku's internship with All Might's old homeroom teacher begins on the next episode of the popular Japanese anime series "My Hero Academia."

YouTube/TOHO AnimationAll Might’s retired homeroom teacher, Gran Torino, is all set to train Deku in the ways of a superhero on the next episode of the popular Japanese anime series “My Hero Academia.”

Now that that the sports fest is over and the Pro Hero nominations have begun to arrive, the students of U.A. High were tasked with a brand new challenge of coming up with their Hero Names. As Class 1-A's homeroom teacher, Shota, explained, it is utterly important that the kids choose the Hero Names that will best represent the kind of hero they would like to be known as in the future.

And while some of them struggled, Deku has long since figured out what he wanted to call his superhero alter ego. His choice harkened back to when his friend, Uraraka made him see a positive side to his nickname, turning its meaning from "worthless" to "you can do it." After a moment of reluctance, he eventually decided to call himself Deku, thus proving just how much he has grown and separated himself from the young boy with nothing but All Might-inspired hero names in mind.

Deku has begun carving out his own identity, and he will be out to learn more about his One For All Quirk from none other than All Might's old homeroom teacher, Gran Torino. The official trailer for the next episode aptly titled "Bizarre! Gran Torino Appears!" shows Deku at his first day of the internship with the retired Pro Hero who used to be closely acquainted with All Might's predecessor and thus has ample knowledge of the One For All Quirk to give Deku some valuable training.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

But the old man seems to be an eccentric sort who even mistakes Deku for his old student, Toshinori, who has since grown into the ultimate hero, All Might. Can Deku adapt to the old man's ways soon enough to learn how best to wield his power? And will he be able to do so before the threat of the League of Villains catches up to him?

My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 14 airs on Saturday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed online via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.

The episode will also mark the beginning of a new cour featuring the new opening theme, "Sora ni Utaeba (If You Would Sing in the Sky)" by amazarashi.