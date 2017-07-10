'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers: Deku, Shigaraki to Undergo Intense Training; Iida to Finally Meet Stain?

YouTube/TOHO Animation A screenshot of Tomura Shigaraki, the leader of the notorious League of Villains on the superhero anime series "My Hero Academia."

A new chapter has begun in the life of the up and coming hero, Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku. But is he ready to face the villainous Tomura Shigaraki on the next episode of the superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia?"

The Field Training Arc has finally arrived. Each student of U.A. High has been scouted by pro-hero agencies based on their performances in the recently concluded Sports Festival. However, hile his fellow students had options between different agencies, only one pro-hero requested for Deku — the eccentric Gran Torino.

At first glance, Gran Torino looked too old to even care for himself. When Deku first arrived for his training, he found the old man slumped on a pool of ketchup, seemingly dead. Deku quickly lost confidence in Gran Torino, who was supposed to have been All Might's homeroom teacher from years back. However, he couldn't have been more wrong.

Gran Torino may look old and weak, but he's really anything but those two adjectives. The pro-hero has also helped Deku realize how his admiration for All Might has been keeping him from realizing his own true potentials. In the end, Deku finally learned to harness One For All through his entire body instead of just focusing it all in a single area at a time.

But will this newfound strength be enough to show Gran Torino what he can do in the upcoming showdown between mentor and student?

The official trailer for the episode also teases a battle between the League of Villain's Shigaraki and Stain, also known as Hero Killer. It was revealed in the previous episode that the reason Stain was brought to the League was to help Shigaraki learn and improve on his villainous ways. But whether this involves teaching or being mere bait for Shigaraki's unbridled potentials is unclear.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

There may also be an unplanned encounter between Shigaraki and Tenya Iida. The bespectacled hero-in-training is determined to find the Hero Killer who has sent his older brother into a coma. Shigaraki may be his only way to finally meet his sworn nemesis face to face.

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 15, titled "Midoriya and Shigaraki," airs on Saturday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. Coincidentally, this day is also recognized as Deku's day of birth.

The episode can also be streamed online via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.