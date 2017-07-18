'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 16 Spoilers: Hosu City Is Under Siege; U.A. High Students to the Rescue?

YouTube/TOHO Animation The villainous Hero Killer: Stain does not kill kids in fancy costumes suddenly appearing in dark alleys. But he may make an exception for Tenya Iida, aka Ingenium, on the next episode of “My Hero Academia.”

The U.A. High students are in for one action-packed night on the next episode of the popular superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia." And in the midst of it all, Tenya Iida, also known as Ingenium, is about to lay his own life for one burning purpose.

Villains in superhero narratives are not always pure evil. Sometimes, they do have a sense of justice and honor, too. Ironically, one such villain is the hero killer Stain, whose twisted sense of what's right and wrong has led him on a mission to annihilate what he deems to be fake heroes: those men and women in fancy costumes who worship fame and money more than anything.

Stain hopes to purge the society of these heroes. However, when he went after Tensei Iida, he may have just given life to his fiercest archrival. Ingenium, Tensei's younger brother, vows to never stop until he has taken Stain down.

On top of this, Tomura Shigaraki, the vicious leader of the League of Villains has just unleashed an army of Nomu in Hosu City. A building has exploded, Gran Torino has just kicked a Nomu off a train, and Panic now grips everyone in the city.

It's only the third day of internships. The U.A. High students have barely begun adjusting to life on the field as future pro-heroes. Additionally, Ingenium may have just taken on an opponent that's too much for him to handle.

With the added threat of Shigaraki's mindless army of monsters, will Deku, Gran Torino, and the rest of the U.A. students in the vicinity be able to get to Ingenium before it's too late?

The official trailer for the next episode, aptly titled "Hero Killers: Stain vs U.A. Students," does not reveal as much. But with Deku thinking about his friend's welfare, hopefully, it may only be a matter of time before All Might's protégé comes to Ingenium's aid.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 16 airs on Saturday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed online via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.