'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 17 Spoilers: Will Tenya Iida Finally Understand What It Means to Be a Hero?

Boku no Hero Academia Official Site Key visual art for the second half of "My Hero Academia" season 2.

The battle against Stain continues on the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series "My Hero Academia." Will Tenya finally understand what it really means to be a hero before he and his friends lose their lives in Stain's hands?

When Tenya decided to attack the Hero Killer, Stain, he did so with revenge in his mind and nothing more. Also, even though Stain initially decided to spare him for being so young and naïve, the villainous vigilante changed his mind when Tenya failed to prove himself to be a worthy hero.

Tenya chose to attack the enemy instead of saving his injured comrade. In Stain's book, Tenya has just become one of the fake heroes he felt he needed to kill. It was a good thing that Izuku was perceptive enough to figure out what Tenya was really doing in Hosu City. He came in the nick of time. A few minutes later, Shoto, too, appeared, thanks to a text message Izuku sent.

But are these three U.A. High students really enough to stand up against Stain? What will happen now that both Izuku and Shoto have been incapacitated? Will Tenya be able to fight off Stain's immobilizing quirk, stand up, and uphold the legacy of Ingenium, his brother's superhero name?

The preview for the next episode titled "Climax" hints that he will. There will also be some brief glimpses into Tenya's past and the significant moments that have inspired him to pursue the pro hero's path, just like his brother, Tensei.

Tenya has already realized the immaturity of his actions. But will this and the memories of his brother be enough for him to stand back up to finally bring Stain down for all the right reasons?

"My Hero Academia" airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site.