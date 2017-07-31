'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers: What Comes Next After Stain's Defeat?

YouTube/TOHO Animation A screenshot of Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, from the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia."

The battle against Hero Killer: Stain might have taken many unexpected turns, all roads led to one conclusive end. How will this fight and its conclusion affect the society he tried so hard to purge on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "My Hero Academia"?

Through sheer willpower and the inspiring memories of his older brother, Tenya Iida was able to break himself off Stain's immobilizing Quirk. And from then on, he and his fellow UA High students, Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, and Shoto Todoroki were able to work together to take Stain down and tie him up long before the Pro Heroes arrived.

But when a Nomu came by and swooped Deku into the air, Stain broke out of his bonds to kill the monster, thus saving Deku's life. And right before he lost consciousness due to a perforated lung, he declared that the only true hero worthy of killing him was All Might.

Does this declaration hint at a potential All Might vs. Stain battle in the future? Even if it does, it may not be happening soon since Stain will be incapacitated for a while.

On the other hand, the upcoming episode titled "The Aftermath of Hero Killer: Stain" will be showing how everyone is coping after that intense encounter in Hosu City. As shown in the official trailer, Deku, Iida, and Todoroki will also be spending quite a while at the hospital to recover from their injuries.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

It also seems that they will be talking about what happened that night in the alley, as well as self-reflecting on their continuously improving abilities and perceptions about what it means to be a hero.

But while the three of them spend a couple of days at the hospital, internships will continue for the rest of the UA High students. There is also a scene showing Tomura Shigaraki seething over his latest defeat, and a seemingly no-nonsense phone call from Gran Torino to Toshinori Yagi, also known as All Might.

Could the honorable elder be warning his former student about what Stain said? And is Toshinori in any immediate danger now that Stain is in custody?

Moreover, how will news of Stain's defeat and his eventual and unexpected heroics affect society and its many pro and aspiring heroes as a whole?

"My Hero Academia" airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.